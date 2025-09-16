BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady is coming out of retirement again — sort of!

The seven-time Superbowl champion and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner announced Monday he has teamed up with Fanatics, Fox Sports, and OBB Media for The Fanatics Fall Football Classic.

Brady will make his first return to the field since 2023 to play in a first-of-its-kind tournament featuring three teams of current and former NFL players.

“The greatest game of flag football ever, which I’m technically coming out of retirement for,” Brady said in his announcement video posted to social media. “I’m fired up. A lot of football, a lot of fun, a lot of friends, can’t wait.”

He will be joined by former teammate and four-time Superbowl champion Rob Gronkowski, as well as other NFL stars including Christian McCaffrey, Saquan Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Additional participants, consisting of professional athletes from other sports, and celebrities, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

The three teams will be coached by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The flag football tournament will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 21, 2026.

