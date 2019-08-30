(WHDH) — One lucky fan who has a great appreciation for football and good food will get the chance to try out dishes at different NFL stadiums to determine which one is best.

PicksWise is looking to hire a food tester to attend games across the country and eat the stadiums’ best dishes during the 2019 season.

That person will then rate the meals to determine which stadium ranks supreme.

The winner will get $500, tickets to NFL games and money to eat at each stadium.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime, traveling around the country to watch incredible games across the league, while enjoying great food. What’s not to love!?” PicksWise wrote on their job posting.

People can apply by replying to the PicksWise tweet about the competition with a picture of themselves at a game, eating food or both. Applicants are asked to tag @PickswiseNFL, include the hashtag #NFLFoodTester and follow the PicksWise Twitter account.

Like Football?🏈 Like food? 🌭🍔 We have the perfect opportunity for you! Win the chance to become Pickswise Official NFL Food Tester here ▶ https://t.co/XdkBBhzEyQ pic.twitter.com/coJHRSjQgO — PickswiseNFL (@PickswiseNFL) August 29, 2019

