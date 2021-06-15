BOSTON (WHDH) - A supplement company is sending a message to the Boston Celtics about who they believe should become the team’s next head coach.

Six Star bought a digital billboard space near the Celtics’ practice facility, urging them to hire either Kara Lawson or Becky Hammon.

“Hey Brad, it’s time to shake it up,” the billboard reads, “Hire Kara or Becky!”

Celtics president Danny Ainge retired at the end of the 2020-2021 season and Brad Stevens was promoted to serve as his replacement, leaving the head coach position open.

Both Lawson and Hammon are former WNBA stars.

Lawson was an assistant for the Celtics during the 2019-2020 season but left to become the head coach of Duke University’s women’s basketball team.

Hammon became the first full-time assistant coach in the NBA in 2014, and the first female to serve as acting head coach in a game when the San Antonio Spurs’ Greg Popovich was ejected in 2020.

If either are hired, they would be the first female head coach in NBA history.

