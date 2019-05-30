Construction workers expanding TD Garden hopeful Bruins will bring home Stanley Cup

BOSTON (WHDH) - While the Boston Bruins prepared to play Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday, some of the team’s biggest fans are working on a massive expansion of the TD Garden.

Construction workers like Ernesto Williams and Brendan Cox are proud to work in the city, especially knowing that they’re helping expand an arena that houses some of the National Hockey League’s star players.

“We are in the Finals and we are putting this place together,” Williams said. “We are here everyday and the excitement is in the air.”

Cox added that, “It is cool I think that there’s a lot of energy around the building and we are excited to make this project part of the Garden scene.”

The workers are hopeful that the Bruins will bring the Stanley Cup back to Boston.

“We love the Bruins and hopefully Bergeron and our boys can get ’em, get ’em good,” Williams said.

The Bruins lost Game 2 against the St. Louis Blues, 3-2.

