ST. LOUIS (AP) — Willson Contreras homered against his former team and matched a career high with four hits, leading the Boston Red Sox past the St. Louis Cardinals 9-3 on Sunday.

Trevor Story also had four hits for the Red Sox. Contreras launched a two-run shot in the second inning and finished with three RBIs. He was acquired by Boston from St. Louis in a December trade.

Contreras singled in the third, fourth and seventh before popping out to left field in the ninth. It was his eighth career four-hit game and first since June 2023 with the Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs in London.

Brayan Bello (1-1) allowed two runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings in his 100th career start.

Jordan Walker hit his major league-leading seventh home run in the second for St. Louis. Alec Burleson also went deep, but Andre Pallante (1-1) gave up seven runs and 10 hits in five innings.

Jarren Duran lined a three-run double over Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II’s head and later scored in the fourth to put Boston ahead 7-1.

Roman Anthony gave the Red Sox a 3-0 lead in the second when he drove in Trevor Story on a one-out, bases-loaded grounder to shortstop Thomas Saggese, who was forced to throw to first after Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt was tardy covering the bag at second.

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn missed his second consecutive game with a bruise below his left knee after he was hit by a pitch Friday night.

Up next

Red Sox: Open a three-game series at Minnesota on Monday night when LHP Garrett Crochet (2-1, 3.12 ERA) opposes Twins RHP Bailey Ober (1-0, 5.27).

Cardinals: LHP Matthew Liberatore (0-0, 3.38 ERA) faces Cleveland RHP Gavin Williams (1-1, 2.04) to begin a three-game home series Monday night.

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