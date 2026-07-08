NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers Paul Skenes, Jacob Misiorowski and Max Meyer have been ruled out of next week’s All-Star Game and were replaced Tuesday by Riley O’Brien of St. Louis, Philadelphia’s Jesus Luzardo and Pittsburgh’s Braxton Ashcraft.

Also, Boston first baseman Willson Contreras was selected as a replacement for Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is opting to rest his ailing back during the break.

When the Pirates’ Skenes, Milwaukee’s Misiorowski and Miami’s Meyer were selected for the National League All-Star team on Saturday, they already were scheduled to start their teams’ final games before the break on Sunday. That left all three hurlers likely unavailable to pitch in the All-Star Game on July 14.

O’Brien has 22 saves in 26 opportunities this season, striking out 35 in 36 1/3 innings with a 3.72 ERA.

Luzardo is 7-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings. Ashcraft, in his second major league season, is 9-3 with a 3.24 ERA through 18 starts with 122 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings.

All three replacement pitchers are All-Stars for the first time.

Contreras, now a four-time All-Star, is on pace to have the most productive season of his 11-year career during his first season with the Red Sox.

He entered Tuesday’s action batting. 284 with 20 homers and 59 RBIs.

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