FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — One of the knocks on the Patriots’ offense entering the season centered around their lack of veteran depth at running back and wide receiver.

New England’s rookies might have silenced those questions by contributing in a manner that no one saw coming during what may have been the Patriots’ biggest win this season.

Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Kyle Williams accounted for three of the Patriots’ four touchdowns during Sunday’s 28-23 victory over Tampa Bay.

All three of their scores were from 50 or more yards, helping New England to its seventh consecutive win, its longest streak since last qualifying for the playoffs during the 2021 season.

“We’re going to need everybody throughout this season. We’re going to need everybody as this thing goes on,” coach Mike Vrabel said.

The performances didn’t come without a scary moment in the third quarter when Henderson briefly left to be evaluated for a leg injury after he was landed on by a Buccaneers tackler.

But he was able to return, adding a 69-yard touchdown run to put the Patriots ahead by a two scores late in the fourth quarter. It turned out to be needed after Tampa Bay got within five points with less than a minute to play.

“He battled through on that – I got wore out running out there to see how our guys were doing as many times as I did,” Vrabel said. “But I’m proud of the guys that battled and competed and laid it on the line.”

Henderson, who finished with a career-best 147 yards on 14 carries and had a 55-yard TD run in the third quarter, credited the support from his teammates for his performance.

“The guys up front, they made it easy for me,” he said. “They opened it up really (well). My biggest thing is to be decisive and hit it once I see it. I thank the guys up front for taking care of the dirty work.”

What’s working

A hallmark of the Patriots’ success during their current streak has been how they’ve started the second half of games. During the last seven victories, New England has scored on the opening drive of the second half in each game, with five touchdowns and two field goals.

What needs help

Drake Maye threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns, but made a nearly critical mistake in the fourth quarter. The Patriots were leading 21-16 and facing third-and-goal on the 2 when Maye attempted to fit a pass into a tight window to Mack Hollins. But Tykee Smith was able to step in front for the interception, denying New England a chance to stretch its lead to eight.

The Patriots defense stepped up and stopped the Buccaneers on fourth down on their ensuing possession just outside of the red zone. Maye didn’t regret the throw, but it was a lesson to sometimes err on the side of caution in those situations.

Stock up

Williams. There were questions entering the week about who would fill the void with Kayshon Boutte inactive due to a hamstring injury. Williams answered that emphatically on Sunday, getting separation and outstretching a defender for a catch near the sideline, and then outsprinting multiple players for a 72-yard touchdown. It marked the rookie third-round pick’s first career NFL touchdown and was the Patriots’ longest play of the season.

“We always say you prepare as a starter and I really took that to heart this week because I knew what was at stake,” Williams said. “When you get an opportunity, you’re not promised another one. You get what I’m saying? So, for me, it was just making the most of it whenever my opps came, just making the most of it and then just stacking. So, I’m proud of myself.”

Stock down

The Patriots defense’s streak of being the only NFL team not to allow a 50-yard rusher this season ended Sunday —- but it was close. Tampa Bay’s Sean Tucker finished the day with nine carries for 53 yards.

Injuries

Patriots: DT Christian Barmore (back) was hurt in the fourth quarter. … RB Terrell Jennings (knee) didn’t return in the second half. … In addition, Boutte (hamstring), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and LB Christian Elliss (hip)) were all inactive.

Key number

50 — The Patriots are one of two teams in the NFL since 2000 to have multiple 50-plus yard receptions and multiple 50-plus yard rushes in the same game, joining Miami (Sept. 24, 2023).

Next steps

New England will be on a short week as it tries to extend its win streak at home against the AFC East-rival New York Jets on Thursday night.

