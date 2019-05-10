Cora addresses decision to not attend White House ceremony

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox Manager Alex Cora did not appear with his team Thursday at the White House and President Donald Trump honored the 2018 World Series champions.

The Sox skipper addressed his decision not to go and meet the president Friday.

He said he made the personal decision to not go over frustrations of the government’s handling of disaster relief efforts in his native Puerto Rico.

“I know the government has helped, (but) we still have a long ways to go. That’s our reality, just to throw that out there,” Cora said. “But it was a good day for me. I was with the kids, hung out with them. It’s been 10 days without them.”

About a dozen players decided not to attend the Rose Garden ceremony.

Players who went say they considered it an honor.

“It was a humbling experience to be able to go there, and I enjoyed it,” reliever Matt Barnes said. “I thought it was an honor, and I’m glad I was able to be there.”

