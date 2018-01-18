FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots and Tom Coughlin have a long connection – one that many Pats fans would like to forget. However, the players are not focusing on that.

Tom Coughlin spent 12 seasons with the New York Giants and helped to defeat the Patriots in two Super Bowls. He’s now executive vice president of football operations for Jacksonville Jaguars.

When the Patriots last played the Jaguars in 2015, the game ended with a lopsided 51-17 Patriots win.

Jacksonville since has gained Coughlin, who has a history of getting under the Patriots skin.

“I’m sure he is out there trying to plan and help those guys out the best that he can but at the end of the day players are going to be the ones that decide the games,” said Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

The Jaguars will also be bringing the top-rated defense in the league to challenge the Patriots’ number one ranked offense.

“They’re a very explosive group on defense,” said Patriots coach Bill Belichik. “They can always score when you have the ball and that’s a very threatening thing.”

Quarterback Tom Brady is expected to address the media Thursday to discuss the upcoming AFC title game.

