COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored and the Columbus Crew rallied to tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night in the first game at new Lower.com Field.

Zardes slipped a roller between two defenders and inside the post to make it 2-1 in the 39th minute. He snapped Columbus’ scoreless streak of nearly 270 minutes following back-to-back shutouts.

An own goal by the Revolution’s Andrew Farrell capped the scoring in the 69th. Tajon Buchanan and Gustavo Bou gave New England (7-2-3) a 2-0 lead.

Columbus (4-3-4) also opened Historic Crew Stadium against New England, winning 2-0 on May 15, 1999.

