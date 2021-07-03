COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored and the Columbus Crew rallied to tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night in the first game at new Lower.com Field.

Zardes slipped a roller between two defenders and inside the post to make it 2-1 in the 39th minute. He snapped Columbus’ scoreless streak of nearly 270 minutes following back-to-back shutouts.

An own goal by the Revolution’s Andrew Farrell capped the scoring in the 69th. Tajon Buchanan and Gustavo Bou gave New England (7-2-3) a 2-0 lead.

Columbus (4-3-4) also opened Historic Crew Stadium against New England, winning 2-0 on May 15, 1999.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox