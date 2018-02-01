FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are making crowd control a priority this Super Bowl.

Officials said they are using a brand new way to watch over fans and to make sure things don’t get too rowdy come Sunday.

“If something does start to go a little bit sideways on us, we’ll be there to react to it,” said Lt. Col. Dermot Quinn.

7News got a look at the brand new Commonwealth Watch Center, where preparations for any post-game celebrating are well underway.

“State police, Boston police, city police, our federal partners will all be out there. Some you will see. Some you won’t see,” Quinn said.

The Watch Center is a multi-million dollar nerve center, all part of the department’s revamped Division of Homeland Security.

Come Sunday night, they’ll be able to move law enforcement teams to any problems in an instant.

“For us now, it’s like one stop shopping. You wanna know what’s happening in the west, call down to the Watch Center. You wanna know what’s happening in Boston, call the Watch Center,” explained Quinn.

State Police said celebrating is fine, but it’s all about being safe.

“It’s great having the Patriots in the super bowl for the 6th time. You have to celebrate responsibly,” said Quinn.

Officials added that the content and the amount of information they can access is something they’ve never had before.

