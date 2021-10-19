BOSTON (WHDH) - A tiny Red Sox fan stole the show during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series when he ended up on the jumbotron at Fenway Park.

Camera operators were spanning through the crowd in search of fans to take part in a jumbotron dance-off when they landed on 5 and a half-month-old Giovanni.

Giovanni’s parents, Kaitlyn and Antonio Cali, held him up in the air as he bounced along to the music playing in the ballpark.

“He likes to dance during the inning breaks when the music is on and he has a blast,” Kaitlyn said.

When the camera switched to another dancing fan, the crowd booed until Giovanni was put back on the big screen.

The Revere couple says this is not Giovanni’s first game but it is definitely his most memorable.

They added that the Fenway crowd was electric and they’re grateful for the fans for showing them so much love.

“We got a picture with (the fans) at the end of the night and it’s one of my favorite pictures because of just everything they did,” Antonio said. “If it wasn’t for them, I don’t think we would’ve been on the jumbotron. I don’t think it would be as electric as it was.”

The Cali family added that their son is definitely a Red Sox fan for life.

“It’s amazing to be a red sox fan and I’m glad I’m going to raise my son to be one as well,” Antonio exclaimed.

The Red Sox went on to beat the Houston Astros 12-3. They now lead the ALCS 2-1.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)