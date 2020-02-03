Cryptic photo of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady turns out to be tease for Hulu commercial

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The cryptic picture posted by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady that set the internet ablaze with speculation turned out to be a tease for a Hulu commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

Just days before the championship game, the star quarterback posted a mysterious photo that captivated Patriots nation.

The black and white picture shared on Twitter and Instagram last Thursday showed Brady walking into a stadium, leaving fans wondering if this meant he’s returning to New England for the 2020-2021 season.

The photo actually ended up being apart of a Hulu advertisement.

“To my teammates, my family and most of all my fans, you deserve to hear this from me. Hulu doesn’t just have live sports,” Brady said during the commercial after making it appear that he would announce his future National Football League plans.

The six-time Super Bowl champion will become an unrestricted free agent in March following his 20-year career with the Patriots.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team is “intent” on re-signing Brady, believing he has “one or two” good years left — and are willing to pay him more than $30 million a year.

Brady recently told Westwood One radio that he’s spoken with the Patriots.

“What a great two decades it’s been,” he said. “I think they know how I feel about them and I know how they feel about me. We’ve always had a great relationship and we always will. There’s not much more to say other than that.”

