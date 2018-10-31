BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox fans went wild Sunday night after Boston clinched the World Series championship in Los Angeles. Now, they’re ready to celebrate with the team in Beantown.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced Monday morning that a victory parade would take place Wednesday at 11 a.m.

“I want to congratulate Red Sox Nation for our ninth world championship here in Boston,” he said. “This is an all-time great team that we had. A lot of people enjoyed watching this team. Everybody contributed.”

The forecast for Wednesday looks promising with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 60 degrees.

A number of parking restrictions will be in place along the parade route, which will start on Landsdowne Street and end on New Sudbury Street.

The parking restrictions will start at 12 a.m. on Tuesday. Violators will be towed.

The MBTA will add extra service for fans. Passengers are asked to leave backpacks, coolers, strollers and other large items at home.

The parade will also result in several road closures.

As many as a million people are expected to attend the celebration, which happens to fall on Halloween. Those who plan on wearing a costume will not be allowed to carry replica firearms.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross says public drinking will not be tolerated.

“We ask everyone to act responsibly and be respectful of the other revelers in the parade,” he said.

Both uniform and plain-clothes officers will line the route and monitor the crowd.

The Red Sox won their fourth World Series title in 15 seasons when they beat the Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 5.

Parking on the following streets is prohibited on Tuesday and Wednesday:

LANSDOWNE STREET

Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

VAN NESS STREET

Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

JERSEY STREET

Both sides, from Boylston Street to Brookline Avenue

IPSWICH STREET

Both sides, from Charlesgate East heading towards Fenway Park to Boylston Street (near CVS)

Parking on the following streets is prohibited on Wednesday:

BROOKLINE AVENUE

Both sides, from Park Drive to Commonwealth Avenue

DALTON STREET

Both sides, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

GLOUCESTER STREET

Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

BOYLSTON STREET

Both sides, from Park Drive to Ipswich Street

Both sides, from the Fenway (DCR) to Tremont Street

EXETER STREET

Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

CLARENDON STREET

Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

BERKELEY STREET

Both sides, from Saint James Avenue to Boylston Street

PROVIDENCE STREET

Both sides, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

ARLINGTON STREET

Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

CHARLES STREET SOUTH

Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

TREMONT STREET

Both sides, from Boylston Street to Cambridge Street

WEST STREET

Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

TEMPLE PLACE

Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

BROMFIELD STREET

Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

CAMBRIDGE STREET

Both sides, from Tremont Street to Blossom Street

BEACON STREET

Both sides, from Somerset Street to Tremont Street

NEW SUDBURY STREET

Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Congress Street

CONGRESS STREET

Both sides, from New Sudbury Street to State Street

STATE STREET

Both sides, from Congress Street to Court Street

COURT STREET

Both sides, from Tremont Street to Cambridge Street

NEW CHARDON STREET

Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street (Congress Street)

STANIFORD STREET

Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street

PLYMPTON STREET

Both sides, from Albany Street to Harrison Avenue

EAST DEDHAM STREET

Both sides, from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

COLUMBUS AVENUE

Both sides, from Melnea Cass Boulevard to Douglas Park

