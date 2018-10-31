BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox fans went wild Sunday night after Boston clinched the World Series championship in Los Angeles. Now, they get to celebrate with the team in Beantown.

A victory parade kicked off Wednesday at 11 a.m. following a ceremony at a Fenway Park.

“I want to congratulate Red Sox Nation for our ninth world championship here in Boston,” Mayor Marty Walsh said during a Monday parade announcement. “This is an all-time great team that we had. A lot of people enjoyed watching this team. Everybody contributed.”

The forecast for Wednesday is mostly sunny skies with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

A number of parking restrictions will be in place along the parade route, which will start on Landsdowne Street and end on New Sudbury Street.

The parade also caused several road closures The MBTA added extra service for fans. Passengers were asked to leave backpacks, coolers, strollers and other large items at home.

As many as a million people are expected to attend the celebration, which happens to fall on Halloween. Those who plan on wearing a costume will not be allowed to carry replica firearms.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said public drinking will not be tolerated.

“We ask everyone to act responsibly and be respectful of the other revelers in the parade,” he said.

Both uniform and plain-clothes officers lined the route and monitored the crowd.

The Red Sox won their fourth World Series title in 15 seasons when they beat the Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 5.

