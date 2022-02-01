(WHDH) — Tom Brady has officially retired from the National Football League and many people have taken to social media to thank him for his dedication over the past 22 years.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced Tuesday that he would be leaving the league after spending his first 20 years with the New England Patriots and his last two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Many current and former athletes flooded the comment section of his post and wrote the following:

Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Phelps – “Congrats bro! Enjoy the next chapter ❤️❤️ 🐐 🐐”

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt – “Congratulations and enjoy the next chapter brother. Greatest of All Time. 🐐”

New England Patriots linebaker Ja’Whaun Bentley – “🥂Congrats OG!”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Pat O’Connor – “Much love TB 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”

Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love – “Greatest Ever!!! 🐐”

New England Patriots running back James White – “One of a kind! It was a pleasure ✊🏾”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith – “Much love Tommy B ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal – “no man get your butt up and do one more year”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin – “Congrats bro 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐”

Former MLB player Alex Rodriguez – “GOAT❤️🔥❤️”

The Patriots honored Brady with this Twitter post:

It was quite the ride.



Thank you and congratulations, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/0gPwUROEkz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

While the Buccaneers posted:

Memories to last a lifetime. Thank you, 1⃣2⃣.#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/m9ipziiFmn — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2022

Here is a look at other posts in honor of Brady:

Congrats to the GOAT on an incredible career.



Thank you for all that you brought to the sports world over these last 22 years. pic.twitter.com/qsIcVNNXy9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 1, 2022

"It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field."



Peyton Manning on @TomBrady's retirement: pic.twitter.com/yuGQwCCn6B — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) February 1, 2022

Thank you, @TomBrady.



For 22 years, you inspired millions. Through your hard work, healthy habits, and winning mindset, you proved time and time again that you can do anything you want no matter your age, ability, or even draft number.



The best is yet to come… #KeepGoing. pic.twitter.com/SczXjInmSO — TB12sports (@TB12sports) February 1, 2022

