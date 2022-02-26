AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — KeShawn Curry had 18 points as VCU won its seventh consecutive game, getting past UMass 77-62 on Saturday.

Marcus Tsohonis had 12 points for VCU (20-7, 13-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Vince Williams Jr. added 10 points. Adrian Baldwin Jr. had nine assists.

Trent Buttrick had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Minutemen (12-15, 5-10). Michael Steadman added 11 points and eight rebounds. Greg Jones had seven rebounds.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)