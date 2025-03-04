(CNN) — Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced Tuesday, an injury that is likely to see him miss the rest of the season.

Irving went down during his team’s defeat to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, with his left knee bending awkwardly as he attempted a layup. The injury happened as the guard drove to the basket and seemed to lose his footing after being knocked off balance. His left leg then buckled as he fell to the floor.

Despite needing help walking, Irving stayed on the court to shoot two free throws. The 32-year-old, though, was clearly in a lot of pain and was seen grimacing throughout. He left the game after shooting the free throws and would not return.

After reports Tuesday morning that said Irving had torn his ACL, the team confirmed the severity of the injury later that afternoon.

“The Dallas Mavericks announced yesterday that Kyrie Irving sustained an injury resulting in a left knee sprain during the Mavericks game against the Sacramento Kings on March 3. Upon further medical evaluation, an MRI revealed a torn left knee ACL for Irving,” the statement read.

“Irving will be listed as out with appropriate medical updates to follow as necessary.”

While the team did not immediately rule Irving out for the season, recovery from a torn ACL typically takes between six and nine months, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The injury is a major blow for the Mavericks, who have been relying on Irving’s brilliance – the nine-time NBA All-Star has averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season.

It’s also the latest bit of heartbreak for the Mavericks and their fans in what has been a stunning 2025. The team made waves last month when it traded superstar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Star forward Anthony Davis, who came over from Los Angeles in the shocking trade, was forced out of the Mavericks’ lineup shortly after becoming part of the team by a left adductor strain.

“It seems every time we get close to getting somebody back, someone goes down,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said Monday. “We’re running out of bodies here.”

Concerns about Irving’s health began immediately, and former teammate LeBron James and others posted messages of support as the replay of the injury circulated around social media.

After news broke of Irving’s reported injury, Dončić posted a picture of the pair on Instagram, with a caption saying: “You will come back stronger mi hermano (my brother).”

Irving has the option to play another year in Dallas with the contract he signed back in 2023, but he could also decide to opt out and hit the market ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

The Mavericks fell to 32-30 for the season after their latest defeat and will play the Milwaukee Bucks next on Wednesday. They are currently holding onto the final play-in spot in the Western Conference in their bid to make the playoffs a year after making the NBA Finals.

