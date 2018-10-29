‘Damage Done’: Red Sox fans head to Fenway Park for World Series champion apparel

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox fans are rushing to get their World Series champion apparel so they can show off their new swag during Wednesday’s parade.

Season ticket holders Beth and Noreen Ferenz drove from Western Massachusetts Monday morning to be one of the first people in Fenway Park’s souvenir shop.

“We knew this morning that they would have apparel right away and it probably wouldn’t last long,” Beth Ferenz said.

The latest gear celebrating the Red Sox’s 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 Sunday night reads “Damage Done” and “History Made.”

One thing fans won’t find inside the souvenir shop is a Steve Pearce jersey after he was named MVP of the World Series. However, custom jerseys with his name can be ordered.

