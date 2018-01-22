Danny Amendola gear flying off shelves at Patriots Pro Shop

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Fans flocked to the Patriots Pro Shop at Gillette Stadium Monday for Patriots merchandise and Danny Amendola’s gear is a hot commodity.

Amendola scored the winning touchdown with just under three minutes left in the AFC championship game on Sunday. The next day, his jersey flew off the shelves at the Pro Shop.

“He has become one of my favorite players in the past few years,” said Oscar Velasquez, who bought the last two Amendola jerseys left hanging in the men’s section. Coral Jones said she had to go through all the shirts in the women’s section before she found the last Amendola one.

Staff at the Pro Shop said Amendola jerseys are in such high demand they have to start making them in the back.

