FORT MYERS, Fla. (WHDH) — The daughter of the man who crafted the very first Vince Lombardi Trophy is asking for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to apologize for throwing it over the water to another teammate during a Super Bowl championship celebration.

The video that has since gone viral shows Brady tossing the trophy from his boat on the Hillsborough River to Cameron Brate in another boat.

Lorraine Grohs, the daughter of the silversmith behind the trophy, says she wants an apology for this action.

“It really upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football,” she said. “I didn’t sleep for the past two nights because I was that upset.”

Grohs’ father made the first Lombardi trophy back in 1967.

“I know the passion that goes into this trophy and know how my dad and all his fellow silversmiths are so proud to make this,” she said.

Grohs added that she watches the Super Bowl for one reason.

“I only watch the game to watch the trophy come out,” she said. “I like to see all the owners and the football players just hold it up with such pride and hold it up and show everybody and I get goosebumps.”

Now, Grohs has a message for Brady and the Buccaneers.

“I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths, but to the fans,” she said.

Brady, the Buccaneers nor the NFL have responded to the request at this time.

