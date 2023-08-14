Longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci has announced his retirement from the National Hockey League.

“After 15 full NHL seasons I have decided to retire from the best league in the world,” Krejci said in a statement shared by the team Monday morning.

Drafted by the B’s in 2004, Krejci made his debut in 2006 and was part of Boston’ Stanley Cup winning team in 2011. The Czech national also spent a season in Czechia’s top league with HC Olomouc in 2021, before returning to TD Garden for his last season on a one-year deal.

Krejci’s retirement announcement came after the 37-year-old player officially logged over 1,000 games with the Bruins during his final year in the NHL.

“When I was drafted in 2004, I had no idea that I would be working with such incredible and driven people who would lead us to 3 Stanley Cup Finals, and winning the ultimate goal in 2011,” Krejci stated. “I have made so many great friendships throughout the organization. You have always been there for me whenever I needed something and I will always be here for you.”

Krejci’s full statement can be found here.

Monday’s news came weeks after fellow Bruins veteran Patrice Bergeron announced his own retirement.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

A statement from David Krejci. pic.twitter.com/tVWAMsWAr8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 14, 2023