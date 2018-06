(WHDH) – David Ortiz is taking a swing at television, signing on as a studio analyst for FOX sports.

Big Papi will be part of the sports network’s pre- and post-game Major League Baseball coverage.

The former Red Sox slugger has done analysis before but never on a permanent basis.

Ortiz will make his debut next month at the MLB All Star Game.

