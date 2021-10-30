CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Connor Davis’ 25-yard field goal with 49 seconds left carried Dartmouth to a 20-17 win over Harvard on Saturday.

On the ensuing drive, the Crimson benefitted from a roughing the passer call that moved them to their own 47-yard line. Harvard advanced as far as the Dartmouth 36, but Jonah Lipel’s 53-yard field goal into the wind was no good as time expired.

Lipel’s 31-yard field goal with 4:31 remaining tied it at 17-all.

Derek Kyler was 20-of-27 passing for Dartmouth (6-1, 3-1 Ivy League) for 230 yards and a touchdown. Nick Howard threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Painter Richards-Baker that gave Dartmouth a 17-14 lead with 24 seconds left in the third quarter.

DeMarkes Stradford’s 89-yard kick-off return to start the second half gave Harvard (5-2, 2-2) its last lead of the day at 14-10. The Crimson now have dropped back-to-back contests.

Aaron Shampklin ran 17 times for 76 yards for Harvard.

