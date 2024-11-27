BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal in his return to Boston, and Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Bruins 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Conor Garland assisted on DeBrusk’s goal and added an empty-netter with 13 seconds left.

DeBrusk, who played his first seven NHL seasons for Boston before signing with the Canucks as a free agent last summer, poked in a rebound 5:53 into the second period. It was the third goal in two games for DeBrusk, who has 16 points in November. He scored twice and had an assist in a 4-3 win at Ottawa on Saturday.

Lankinen turned aside 13 shots in the second period and 11 more in the third, getting his pads together just in time to stop Brad Marchand’s attempt to poke the puck through with about 25 seconds remaining. It was the second shutout of the season for Lankinen.

Canucks forward Brock Boeser was back with the team after missing seven games with an upper-body injury resulting from a hit in a game on Nov. 7.

Jeremy Swayman made 13 saves for Boston.

Takeaways

Canucks: Won their eighth straight on the road and improved to 5-2-2 when scoring first. DeBrusk has five points in his last five games.

Bruins: Fell to 2-1 under interim coach Joe Sacco, who took over after Jim Montgomery was fired last week.

Key moment

Midway through the third, Boston got its fourth power play when Boeser was called for interference. Vancouver dominated the next two minutes, though, holding the Bruins without a shot on goal. Boston fans booed as the power play continued to lag, finishing 0 for 4.

Key stats

Vancouver outhit the Bruins 30-29 and blocked 26 shots to Boston’s 11.

Up next

Canucks: Play at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Bruins: Visit the New York Islanders on Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)