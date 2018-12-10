Defending champions plan to run Boston Marathon in 2019

Desiree Linden, of Washington, Mich., hoists the trophy after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Boston. She is the first American woman to win the race since 1985. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — The women’s and men’s champions at this year’s Boston Marathon will be back to try and defend their crowns in 2019.

The Boston Athletic Association and John Hancock announced Monday that women’s winner Desiree Linden and men’s champion Yuki Kawauchi have committed to run the 123rd Boston Marathon next April 15.

Wheelchair winners Tatyana McFadden, of the U.S., and Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, also say they will be back in 2019.

Linden overcame headwinds and an icy rain to become the first American woman to win the race in 33 years last April, her sixth time running Boston. She was the second woman in 2011.

Kawauchi was the first Japanese man to win the Boston Marathon since 1987.

