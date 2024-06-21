BOSTON (WHDH) - Derrick White’s dentist had his work cut out for him this week.

White walked away from Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a championship win and a chipped tooth. His new smile went viral after he collided with Mavericks seven-foot center Dereck Lively, smashing his face against the floor as Lively fell on top of him.

“I mean, I’ll lose all my teeth for a championship. I’ll get it fixed and I’m going to enjoy this one,” White said after the game.

The chipped tooth was even featured in a new Sam Adams promo.

Dr. Maged el-Malecki created a temporary fix for White’s teeth, with time ticking leading up to Friday’s Duck Boat rolling rally parade.

“We were very sad to see that happen, but we did see it and we were like, ‘Okay guys, get ready. We have some work coming,'” el-Malecki said.

White’s smile will soon get a more permanent repair.

“We will be able to restore his smile exactly the way it was prior to this incident happening,” el-Malecki said.

El-Malecki called White an excellent patient.

“We are part, a small part, of the history, but this is for them and we are very happy for them,” he said.

