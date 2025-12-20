BOSTON (AP) — Derrick White scored a season-high 33 points and tied a career-high with nine 3-pointers to help the Boston Celtics pull away in the second half for a 129-116 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Jaylen Brown added 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to help the Celtics snap a two-game losing skid. Anfernee Simons finished with 14 points.

The Celtics took control in the fourth quarter, using a 20-7 run to open a 112-96 lead. It grew to 19 points. Boston connected on 21 3-pointers on the night.

Kel’el Ware had 24 points and 14 rebounds for Miami, which has lost six of its last seven. Norman Powell added 18 points. Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Heat had 102 field goal attempts and connected on 19 3s but shot just 39% from the field overall.

Miami dropped to 5-9 on the road this season.

Rookie Kasparas Jakucionis added 17 and had five 3-pointers in his first career start.

Miami had only 10 players available with Tyler Herro out for the fifth time in six games with a toe injury, and Andrew Wiggins (lower back pain), Nikola Jovic (elbow), Davion Mitchell (sprained left ankle) and Pelle Larsson (sprained left ankle) all sidelined as well.

The game was tied 58-58 at halftime, with White leading all scorers with 19 points.

The Heat stayed in the game thanks to 11 offensive rebounds in the half, which led to 17 second-chance points. But they had only seven second-chance points in the second half.

Up next

Heat: At Knicks on Sunday.

Celtics: At Raptors on Saturday.

(Copyright (c) 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)