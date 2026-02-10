Just as New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel had done throughout his team’s surprise run to the NFL’s biggest stage, he made sure he was the first person to offer hugs to his players as they exited the field following Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Yes, the Patriots fell short of capturing a record seventh Lombardi Trophy.

But this season they showed that they have the coach, quarterback and the culture in place to continue to put this version of the franchise in position to add another one soon.

“That’s what motivates you,” Maye said. “That’s what we talk about in the locker room. That’s what fuels you.“

When Patriots owner Robert Kraft set out to course-correct after firing Jerod Mayo just a year into his effort to succeed Bill Belichick, he said only that he wanted to find a coach that could put the team in position to qualify for the playoffs in short order.

Enter Vrabel, who helped put together a roster that transformed the defense and put some much-needed playmaking ability around second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

That included bringing back a familiar face in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to give Maye not only someone he could learn from, but that he could trust.

The result was a regular season in which Maye was given the scheme and freedom to be himself. He used it to put together a season where he was the league’s most efficient passer on the way to finishing second in MVP voting.

The run brought back goodwill with an impatient Patriots fan base that became used to being in the Super Bowl mix during the era led by Tom Brady and Belichick.

They just need to make some adjustments, particularly on the offensive line, following a poor Super Bowl performance.

But it’s a task the players are ready to attack for a coach who has shown them what is possible in New England again.

What’s working

The biggest thing Maye leaves this season with is confidence. He drilled down on finding the balance between not “being a check-down Charlie” and throwing the deep ball.

He is now able to keep defenses off balance and has the receivers who can turn shorter routes into long gains.

What needs help

The offensive line made some strides from Maye’s rookie season when he was sacked 34 times. But that number increased to 47 this season following the addition of veteran right tackle Morgan Moses and rookie left guard Jared Wilson. And a Super Bowl where Maye was sacked six times showed there is still need for improvement. Look for it to be a focus this offseason.

Stock up

Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson showed why the Patriots felt he was worthy of a second-round pick. While he was a liability in pass protection at times, with four rushing TDs of more than 50 yards he added a needed dimension to the offense.

Stock down

Rookie left tackle Will Campbell promised to fight and die to protect Maye when he was drafted at No. 4 in 2025. But a change to guard could be in order after he gave up a Super Bowl-record 14 pressures.

Injuries

Maye didn’t miss a start this season. Still, the injury to his throwing shoulder he sustained in the AFC championship game will be something to watch. He acknowledged getting a shot of pain medication in it prior to the Super Bowl that numbed it so he could play.

Key number

13 — The number of improvement in wins for the Patriots (17-4) this season after finishing 4-13 the previous year.

