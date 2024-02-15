(CNN) — Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart was arrested and cited after an altercation with a Phoenix Suns player prior to Wednesday’s NBA game between the two teams.

Stewart was arrested for assault, issued a citation and released, according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department, after punching Drew Eubanks.

Stewart, 22, is in his fourth season with the Pistons and Eubanks, 27, is a forward for the Suns.

Police say officers at Footprint Center in Phoenix were called to a fight between the two players around 4:45 p.m. local (6:45 p.m. ET) in the tunnel of the arena’s parking lot.

An argument between the two players escalated and led to Stewart punching Eubanks, leaving him with a minor injury, police say. The two men were separated by police.

“Detectives responded to investigate the incident and collect evidence,” Phoenix Police said, adding the investigation still remains active.

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable,” a Suns spokesperson told CNN.

“We unequivocally support Drew and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

The Pistons added they are aware of the incident and “are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities.”

CNN has reached out to Stewart’s representation for comment on his arrest.

In 2021, Stewart was involved in an on-court altercation with superstar LeBron James who made contact with the Pistons player’s face. James was suspended for a game without pay for the first time in his career as a result.

Stewart was already ruled out of Wednesday’s game, which the Suns won 116-110, with a left ankle sprain.

After the game, Pistons head coach Monty Williams said he and other team officials had talked to Stewart, who gave them his side of the story. He also lambasted the Suns for the statement they released after the incident.

“I know the Suns put out a statement and said it was unprovoked,” Williams told reporters.

“I think that is irresponsible […] I think there’s a time for information to be gathered and then you can make a statement.”

Suns head coach Frank Vogel did not comment on the actual altercation but said “there is no place for anything like that in our game.”

