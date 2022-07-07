BOSTON (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a grand slam, Aaron Hicks homered on the very next pitch and the New York Yankees held on to beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night despite a pair of home runs from Red Sox All-Star candidate Rafael Devers.

Entering the game tied for second in the AL East — but 14 games behind the first-place Yankees — the Yankees staked Gerrit Cole (8-2) to a 5-0 lead in the third. But he gave up Devers’ two-run shot in the bottom half and his three-run shot in the fifth to make a final push to be added to the AL All-Star Game roster at third base.

In all, Cole was charged with five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Hicks also tripled in the fifth and scored to give New York a 6-2 lead before Devers’ second homer brought Boston within one run and sparked the heartiest “Yankees suck!” chant of the night.

Three relievers shut the Red Sox down from there, with Clay Holmes pitching the ninth for his 16th save.

Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski (3-3) gave up six runs on six hits and five walks in five innings.

The Yankees loaded the bases in the third inning of a scoreless game when No. 9 hitter Joey Gallo led off with a walk, Gleyber Torres singled and stole second and then, with two outs, the Red Sox pitched around Giancarlo Stanton to face Donaldson with the bases loaded.

He lined a 429-foot homer to center for his sixth career grand slam, then Hicks sent the next pitch 385 feet to right.

In the fifth, Hicks lined one over Jackie Bradley Jr.’s head and off the wall, away from the Red Sox right fielder. He scored to make it 6-2 when first baseman Franchy Cordero misplayed an infield popup into a double (that was changed to an error and back to a double).

VOTE RAFFY

Devers now has six homers in 23 career at-bats against Cole. It was his 12th career multihomer game.

Devers is campaigning to be the first Red Sox third baseman to make back-to-back All-Star Games since Wade Boggs played in seven straight from 1986-92. In voting that ends Friday at 2 p.m., Devers led Cleveland’s José Ramírez 59% to 41%.

HALF-STAFF

The U.S. flag in center field and behind home plate flew at half staff in memory of the victims of the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, that killed seven and wounded dozens of others.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: OF Aaron Judge got a day off for lower body tightness.

Red Sox: Placed RHP Tyler Danish on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain. To fill his spot on the roster, the club selected RHP Michael Feliz from Triple-A Worcester.

UP NEXT:

Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery (7-3) will pitch the second game of the four-game series, perhaps against Boston righty Connor Seabold (0-1).

