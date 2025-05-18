BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning against Pierce Johnson, sending the Boston Red Sox to a 7-6 comeback win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night that snapped their four-game losing streak.

Jarren Duran had a two-run homer and a tying two-run single for the Red Sox, who had dropped 10 of 15.

Atlanta’s Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna hit consecutive first-inning homers off Lucas Giolito, helping the Braves build a 5-0 lead before the Red Sox came charging back with two runs in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Drake Baldwin added a two-run homer for Atlanta, which lost for only the fifth time in 14 games.

Aroldis Chapman (3-2) struck out three in a scoreless inning for the win.

Eli White had three singles and a couple of nice running catches on back-to-back plays in the fourth for the Braves.

It was the second straight night that Olson was the front end of back-to-back homers after he hit a solo shot in a series-opening victory Friday.

Baldwin’s drive sailed over the top of the right-field foul pole, making it 5-0 in the third.

Making his fourth start after missing 2024 following elbow surgery, Giolito was tagged for six runs in four innings.

Key moment

Devers hit a 2-1 curveball from Johnson (1-1) into Boston’s bullpen.

Key stat

Atlanta (23-23) is only the fifth team to start 0-7 and move above .500. None of the previous four made the playoffs.

Up next

Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (2-3, 3.31 ERA) pitches against RHP Brayan Bello (2-0, 2.33) in the series finale Sunday.

