Diehard Patriots fan enjoying season tickets won in deal with brother more than 30 years ago

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A deal made between two brothers more than 30 years ago changed everything for one diehard New England Patriots fan.

Bob Barnes told his brother Jay that if he got him tickets to see Bruce Springsteen, then he would let him buy one of his Patriots season tickets.

“My brother Bob said, ‘OK here is the deal, you have to sleep out all night and get me tickets to Bruce Springsteen and I will let you buy one of the seats,” Jay Barnes recalled.

He completed the task despite the team not playing up to the standard that they do today.

“Back in 1987, the Patriots were terrible but I still enjoyed watching them,” he said.

The Patriots’ talent shifted, however, when head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady joined the team.

In 2001, Barnes’ season tickets got picked in the lottery, the same season when New England beat the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

“(Bob) said to me, ‘those are my tickets’ and I said, ‘no, those are in my name you have your own account,'” Jay Barnes recalled.

For him, it’s all about Pats Nation, from tailgating at Gillette Stadium to decorating his Haverhill home in Patriots swag.

When he married his wife Linda, his groomsmen wore vests with Patriots helmets on them.

“Halfway through the reception, we went out and we changed and we came in to their touchdown song,” he said.

The Barnes family are now getting ready for their annual Super Bowl party.

“The Kansas City game took so much out of me that I don’t even think I can be stressed for this game,” Jay Barnes said. “I feel good this time, I really do.”

