FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Super Bowl loss still loomed over Gillette Stadium Tuesday, as players were there cleaning out their lockers and participating in final meetings before they all go their separate ways for the next few months.

After arriving back to Foxboro Monday, Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel opened up about his first season coaching the team, saying the Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday was a, “disappointing finish to a phenomenal, exciting, enjoyable year.”

Despite the Patriot’s less-than-ideal performance in the big game, Vrabel said he’s confident in the team’s ability to bounce back with a better plan to make it back next season.

“We’ll continually have to improve,” Vrabel said. “Reflect upon the first Super Bowl I played in, I was able to win, and failed to make the playoffs the next year. So we know how difficult this is. It won’t be easy, it never will be, so we’ll have a plan.”

Vrabel’s plan won’t involve a position change for rookie left tackle Will Campbell, who struggled against the Seahawks. Campbell said he understands the frustration from fans by his performance in the playoffs.

“It comes with the job. When you don’t perform, obviously I was picked high, paid a lot, so people expect a certain thing and I expect more of myself,” Campbell said.

“He’s going to be a great player in this league,” Patriots quarterback Drake Maye said of Campbell. “He already is a great player in this league, and I look forward to getting back in, seeing him in the off season, hanging out with him and getting back into OTAs. I love Will and I look forward to playing with him for a long time.”

Maye also said he won’t need any medical attention for his throwing shoulder this off season, just some time off. The MVP runner-up said he knows exactly how he’s planning on spending that time.

“I got a beautiful wife, so I look forward to spending this off season with my wife,” Maye said. “That’s going to be the highlight of my off season, I can tell you that.”

