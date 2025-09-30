BOSTON (WHDH) - Sporting his beloved Yankee hat, 7NEWS cameras captured proof that there was at least one New York Yankees fan lurking around Fenway Park on Tuesday.

“I’m wearing it proud, we got to represent,” the Yankees fan said.

His attire came much to the dismay of Red Sox fans also in the area, one fan jokingly told him he was, “disrespecting this entire city.” She continued to ask, “Are you even from here?”

The Yankees fan’s response, “What do you think?”

Red Sox fan Robert Parish was born in New York and lives in Oregon. He said he took a trip to Fenway Park to hopefully bring some luck to the team while they compete against the Yankees in the AL Wild Card Series.

“Visiting family here, and I just thought I would come down and pay a little homage to them and hope that they make it back here from New York,” Parish said.

Sox fans are trying their best to keep their confidence in check, but it’s a challenge when they find themselves face-to-face with a diehard Yankees fan.

“The Red Sox have not lost to the Yankees in the playoffs since I was born,” one Red Sox fan said.

