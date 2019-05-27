‘Doesn’t feel real sometimes’: Bruins players with local connections competing for Stanley Cup

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins players with local connections are all living out their childhood dreams of competing for the Stanley Cup.

Boston University products — Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie Coyle — have taken their skills from the Agganis Arena to the TD Garden.

“We just kind of gravitate towards each other because we have that connection,” Grzelcyk said. “Try not to bring it up too much when we’re around some of the guys. Especially Torey, giving us grief for always bringing up BU.”

Coyle, who is also a Weymouth native, says he felt welcomed to the Bruins instantly.

“Those guys helped me just be comfortable,” he said. “I mean, guys who are from here, yeah you like to chat with them and see what they went through.”

Coyle’s close friend Chris Wagner, who grew up in Walpole, was at a loss for words when it came to what this moment means to him.

“It doesn’t feel real sometimes but I don’t know if I can really describe how special it is to be honest,” he said.

Boston will battle against the St. Louis Blues for the Stanley Cup beginning Monday.

