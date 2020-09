BOSTON (WHDH) - B’s fans have a chance to let their dogs hang with the Bruins.

The Bruins are choosing 15 lucky dogs to appear on the back of the 2020-21 “Pucks and Pups” calendar, which features players and their furry friends.

To enter, post a picture of your dog in Bruins gear with the hashtag “Pucks and Pups.”

