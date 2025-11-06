New England (7-2) at Tampa Bay (6-2)

Sunday 1 p.m. EST, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Buccaneers by 2 1/2

Against the spread: Patriots 6-3; Tampa Bay 5-3.

Series record: Patriots lead 7-3

Last meeting: Buccaneers beat Patriots 19-17 in Foxborough, Mass. on Oct. 3, 2021.

Last week: Patriots beat Atlanta 24-23 at home. Buccaneers beat New Orleans 23-3 on the road on Oct. 26.

Patriots offense: overall (12), rush (17), pass (9), scoring (7).

Patriots defense: overall (9), rush (1), pass (19), scoring (6).

Buccaneers offense: overall (17), rush (24), pass (13), scoring (15).

Buccaneers defense: overall (15), rush (7), pass (22), scoring (13t).

Turnover differential: Patriots even; Buccaneers plus-7.

Patriots player to watch

QB Drake Maye. The second-year quarterback is coming off his eighth straight game with a 100-plus passer rating. That is tied for the team record alongside Tom Brady, who had streaks of eight games in 2007 and 2010. With a ninth game this week, Maye can join Peyton Manning (nine in 2004, and Aaron Rodgers (12 in 2011) as the only players with streaks of nine games or more.

Buccaneers player to watch

WR Emeka Egbuka. The rookie wide receiver was off to a sensational start before a hamstring injury slowed him down over the past 2 1/2 games. Coming off a bye, Egbuka is healthy and ready to go. He has 34 receptions for 562 yards and five touchdowns.

Key matchup

Patriots defense vs. Buccaneers rushing attack. The Patriots have the NFL’s top-ranked run defense, allowing only 75.4 yards per game. New England also is the only team in the league this season not to allow an opposing running back to rush for 50 yards. It was just two games ago that Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield attempted a season-high 50 passes in a game in which Tampa Bay gained only 41 yards on the ground. That will have to change if the Bucs want to keep New England from making them one-dimensional.

Key injuries

Patriots: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (toe), WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), C Garrett Bradbury (hip), LB Christian Elliss and DL Joshua Farmer (ankle) all sat out the first practice of the week.

Buccaneers: RB Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder), WR Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula), OLB Haason Reddick (knee, ankle) and RT Luke Goedeke aren’t expected to return. RG Luke Haggard (should) could be back. WR Mike Evans (clavicle) is out.

Series notes

The previous time these teams met, Tom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium to face the Patriots for the first time after joining the Buccaneers and leading them to a Super Bowl title. Brady and the Bucs won on Oct. 3, 2021.

Stats and stuff

The Patriots have won six straight games. A victory this week will match their longest win streak since 2021. … New England is 4-0 on the road this season. The Patriots and Seattle Seahawks (4-0) are the only NFL teams unbeaten on the road this season. … WR Stefon Diggs leads the team with 45 catches for 508 yards. … WR Kayshon Boutte’s 18.7-yard receiving average is second in the NFL to Indianapolis WR Alec Pierce (20.9). … WR DeMario Douglas is coming of the first 100-yard receiving game of his career last week against Atlanta. It included a career-long 58-yard catch. … The Buccaneers have started 6-2 for the fifth time in team history and for the third time since 2020. … The Bucs had five sacks, four takeaways and allowed just three points in Week 8. … RB Rachaad White has 287 yards rushing and 4 TDs. … LB Anthony Nelson had two sacks, a forced fumble and interception return for a score in his first start in Week 8. … Rookie CB Jacob Parrish has two sacks. … LB Lavonte David is one of only three NFL players to have 30-plus forced fumbles and 20-plus defensive fumble recoveries. … K Chase McLaughlin is 8-for-8 on field goals of 50-plus yards.

Fantasy tip

Look out for the tight ends. New England’s Hunter Henry has 368 yards and four TDs. Tampa Bay’s Cade Otton has hauled in 20 receptions for 237 yards in the past four games and is looking for his first score of the season.

