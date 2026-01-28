Drake Maye says his throwing shoulder is fine.

Maybe it’s not 100 percent, but the Patriots quarterback said Tuesday he’ll be available for the Super Bowl.

During his weekly appearance on Boston’s WEEI-FM, Maye addressed the state of his shoulder in response to online speculation that he was injured during New England’s 10-7 AFC championship game victory over Denver.

“I’m feeling good. … I don’t think it’s from the game,” he said. “I think it’s just the buildup of throwing, including training camp, 30 weeks straight of throwing and four days a week. It can add up. But I got some extra rest and I’m feeling good and ready to go for the Super Bowl.”

He said it was “too early to tell” whether he might be limited in any practices leading up to the Super Bowl against Seattle on Feb. 8. The Patriots return to practice on Thursday.

“I think that everybody, including Drake, is not 100 percent at this part of the year,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We’ll do everything that we can to help our players be prepared and get ready for this game.”

Maye went 10 of 21 for 86 yards against the Broncos. He also ran 10 times for 65 yards and a touchdown. The second-year QB has not missed a game this season.

Neither the Patriots nor Vrabel reported any injury sustained by Maye during Sunday’s game.

“I wouldn’t say that anybody hurt anything. Again, this is a sport where there’s going to be things that come up.,” Vrabel said. “We’ll talk about whatever status each player has for the game once we’re required to. We understand that. But we were able to function offensively, throw the football, run the football. So, that’s kind of where everybody’s at.”

