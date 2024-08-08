FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye is expected to make his big debut at Gillette Stadium Thursday night during the team’s first game of the preseason, head coach Jerod Mayo said.

Maye, who the Pats selected third overall in the draft, will get his first taste of NFL action when the team hosts the Carolina Panthers at 7 p.m. And though veteran Jacoby Brissett is expected to be the Day 1 starter, fans are hoping Maye’s performance will offer a look into the team’s not-so-distant future.

“Drake will play,” Mayo said Wednesday. “Everyone who is healthy enough to get in the game will play in the game.”

Maye told reporters, “I look forward to getting in there in a preseason game and right now at practice I’m trying to take advantage of the reps I do got and make the most out of them.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)