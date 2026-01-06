FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Drake Maye was the most accurate starting quarterback in the NFL this season.

He has also been adept at deflecting any praise that has come his way during the Patriots’ run to their first AFC East title since 2019.

But after playing an integral role in steering New England to one of the best one-season turnarounds in league history following its 38-10 win over Miami, the second-year quarterback may soon be tagged with something that’ll be difficult to shrug off: being selected NFL MVP.

“He’s been everything that we’ve asked and he continues to get better. He’s not satisfied,” Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said. “So, I know that our success of where we are right now, today, has a lot to do with Drake Maye.”

Maye finished the regular season with a 72.0 completion percentage, the highest in team history and the sixth-best in NFL history. He bettered the mark of Tom Brady, who had a 68.9 completion percentage in 2007. That was also the last time a Patriots quarterback led the NFL in completion percentage.

The MVP that season? Brady.

While Maye listed his team’s 14 victories and 8-0 road record as accomplishments he takes pride in this season, he also referenced the ability to get multiple players involved in the offense. Though coaching and scheme certainly play a role, it is something that hinges heavily on the play of the quarterback.

“I think that’s one of the toughest things about ways to defend us,” Maye said. “So that’s probably what I’m most proud of.”

Maye has also inspired the teammates around him.

Even before he signed with the Patriots in the offseason, wide receiver Stefon Diggs noticed something from afar.

“I just knew that they had a good young quarterback. You can’t say he had a promising future, but it sure looked like it,” Diggs said. “We played them last year when I was in Houston and I was like, ‘That kid got some stuff in there.’ You never know when they’re super young.”

Now 23, Maye is in the mix to be the youngest league MVP since Lamar Jackson won it at 22 during the 2019 season.

“I’ve told everybody that has said some things in the locker room, ’It’s us. It’s not just me, it’s us in the locker room.’ It’s really a team deal, I think. They say ‘player,’ but I think wins help that,” Maye said. “Obviously, there’s been some great seasons around the league from a lot of players, and it’s an honor. But also at the same time, we’ve got work to do.”

What’s working

The Patriots showed they can run the football this season. They finished third in the AFC, averaging 128.9 yards per game on the ground. Among AFC playoff teams, that ranks second behind only Buffalo (159.6).

What’s more, the Patriots enter the playoffs with two productive options in running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson. Stevenson missed three games with a toe injury, but finished with seven rushing and two receiving touchdowns. It’s the fourth time in his five seasons with at least five rushing TDs.

Henderson ranked fifth in the AFC, averaging 5.1 yards per carry with nine touchdowns. Four of his TD runs were over 50 yards, underscoring his ability to impact games at any moment.

What needs help

New England’s defense started strong before being pushed around in a second quarter during which the Dolphins scored 10 points and pulled within 17-10 at halftime in what Vrabel called a “lull.” The good news is the defense had an interception to end the Dolphins’ opening drive of the second half and forced five consecutive punts to end the game.

Stock up

With a 34-yard catch at the end of the third quarter, Diggs eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards (1,013) for the seventh time in his career. It’s the first 1,000-yard season by a Patriots receiver since 2019, when Julian Edelman had 1,117 yards receiving.

Stock down

Special teams. Andy Borregales had a 38-yard field goal attempt blocked by Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler late in second quarter. It set up a 52-yard field goal by Miami’s Riley Patterson that helped pull the Dolphins within 14-10.

Injuries

LB Harold Landry III (knee) missed his second straight game. … LB Robert Spillane (ankle) has missed the past four games. … LG Jared Wilson (concussion protocol) missed his second straight game. … DL Khyiris Tonga also sat as he continues to deal with a foot issue.

Key number

3 – Vrabel joined George Seifert (1989 with San Francisco) and Jim Caldwell (2009 with Indianapolis) as the only coaches to win 14 games in their first season with a team. Seifert’s 49ers defeated the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl that season. Caldwell’s Colts lost in the Super Bowl to New Orleans.

Next steps

The Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round Sunday night. It’ll be New England’s first home playoff game since a 20-13 loss to the Vrabel-coached Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round in the 2019 season.

