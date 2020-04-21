(CNN) — A jersey worn and signed by Michael Jordan as a part of the famed 1992 Olympic “Dream Team” has been sold at auction for $216,000.

Bidding for the item, held by memorabilia company Robert Edward Auctions (REA), ended on the night of the debut of the highly anticipated Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance.” The first two episodes of the 10-part series aired on Sunday night on ESPN.

A spokesman for REA tells CNN that the timing was a “happy coincidence” after ESPN decided to move up the premiere date of the documentary series.

This is the second-highest auction price for a Jordan jersey. The record is held by a red jersey worn during the 1984 Summer Olympics, which sold through Grey Flannel Auctions for $273,904 in 2017.

The “Dream Team” white jersey has red and blue accents and the number 9 with the name Jordan emblazoned on the back. The superstar wrote on the jersey “Best wishes/Michael Jordan.”

Bids started at $25,000 on April 3, and there were 54 bids over the course of the auction.

The jersey was originally sold at a special gala charity auction held by The Michael Jordan Foundation in September 1992 for $17,500, according to REA.

REA included the jersey as part of its spring 2013 sale, where it sold for $53,325. The buyer relisted the item through REA.

The 1992 Olympic Dream Team is considered to be the greatest basketball team ever assembled, and it included Hall of Famers such as Jordan, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing. The team easily won the Gold medal during the 1992 Summer Olympic games in Barcelona.

