FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe is weighing in on the team’s brewing QB competition.

When asked if rookie Mac Jones should be starting week one during an interview on The Zach Gelb Show, Bledsoe responded, “I think they got to let Cam (Newton) go a little bit. I would personally really like to see Cam get a full year.”

Bledsoe went on to say that Newton deserves the chance to begin the season as the starter now that the Patriots’ roster has been upgraded.

“Last year, the cupboard was kind of empty up there, and I think everybody recognizes that now,” he continued. “There wasn’t a lot in terms of weapons for him. They went out and got some weapons, and I think it’d be great to see Cam get back out there and show why he was an NFL MVP.”

The Patriots will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in game two of the preseason on Thursday.

