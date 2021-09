BOSTON (WHDH) - Baseballs won’t be the only things flying through the air during Sunday evening’s Red Sox game — drones will be buzzing around Fenway Park as well.

Boston police said ESPN will be using drones to film part of the game between the Red Sox and the Yankees, who are battling for the the wild card slot.

The game begins shortly after 7 p.m.

Fenway Park Community Advisory: ESPN will be utilizing drones this afternoon during the Red Sox and Yankee game. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 26, 2021

