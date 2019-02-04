BOSTON (WHDH) - Duck boat victory parades never get old for Boston-area sports fans.

Major League Baseball poked fun at the fan base, who will be taking to the streets on Tuesday following the New England Patriots Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

This championship came just 98 days after the Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series.

“The drought is over!” the MLB tweeted. “After 98 days a Boston team finally wins a title.”

The Patriots have won six Super Bowls under the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, while the Red Sox have won nine World Series, dating back to 1903.

The drought is over! After 98 days a Boston team finally wins a title. 😏 pic.twitter.com/eMtu1CnNQH — MLB (@MLB) February 4, 2019

