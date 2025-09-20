TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jarren Duran hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning, Garrett Crochet struck out nine in six innings and the Boston Red Sox eliminated Tampa Bay from postseason contention with an 11-7 win over the Rays on Friday night.

With the win, the Red Sox are tied with Houston for the AL’s second wild card, 1 1/2 games ahead of Cleveland.

Duran’s 16th home run of the season gave the Red Sox a 4-3 lead. He also singled during Boston’s seven-run eighth inning. Nate Eaton had an RBI single in the eighth, Ceddanne Rafaela chipped in with an RBI hit, and Boston also capitalized on two errors and a hit batter.

Everson Pereira hit a grand slam off Chris Murphy with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to cut the Red Sox lead to 11-7.

The Rays struck early. Yandy Díaz doubled on the first pitch and scored on Nick Fortes’ RBI single. Rookie Carson Williams followed with his fifth home run, and Díaz added his 25th of the season leading off the third.

Boston answered in the second when Eaton scored from first on Nathaniel Lowe’s single. Alex Bregman tied it in the third with his 18th homer, a 362-foot shot to left.

Crochet (17-5) gave up three runs on four hits and three walks. The Red Sox chased starter Drew Rasmussen after three innings. Garrett Cleavinger (1-6) gave up the home run to Duran.

Key Moment

Duran’s seventh-inning homer shifted momentum and gave Boston the lead.

Key Stat

Díaz’s third-inning homer was the 100th of his career.

Up Next

Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.05 ERA) starts for Boston on Saturday against Tampa Bay’s Adrian Houser (8-4, 3.11).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)