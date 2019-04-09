Dustin Pedroia reinstated, will play in Red Sox home opener

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have reinstated second baseman Dustin Pedroia ahead of Tuesday’s home opener at Fenway Park.

Pedroia, 35, is expected to be in the lineup against the Blue Jays after beginning the season on the injured list with left knee inflammation.

The three-time World Series champion and four-time Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner appeared in only three major league games in 2018 due to a pair of stints on the disabled list. His last appearance with the team was May 29, 2018 against the Blue Jays.

To make room for Pedroia on the active 25-man roster, the club optioned infielder Tzu-Wei Lin to Triple-A Pawtucket.

