KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jarrod Dyson capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a tiebreaking, two-run double in a three-run third inning off Nathan Eovaldi, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Sunday for their first series win in nearly three weeks.

Mike Minor (6-4) allowed two runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings for the Royals, who had lost 12 of their previous 14 games.

Whit Merrifield got his 800th major league hit in the first and hit a two-run homer in the sixth against Yacksel Ríos.

Kansas City had not won a series since taking two games from Pittsburgh on May 31 and June 1.

Eovaldi (7-4) lost his second straight decision after winning four in a row. He gave up four runs — three earned — and seven hits in four innings.

Kansas City out-hit Boston 15-11. The Red Sox stranded 10 runners and went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position as they lost for only the second time in their last six games.

With Boston leading 2-0 on Kiké Hernández’s two-run homer on an 0-2 slider in the second, first baseman Bobby Dalbec allowed Michael A. Taylor’s two-out grounder to bounce off his glove for a run-scoring error in the bottom half.

Salvador Pérez tied the score with a third-inning single for his 47th RBI, and Dyson’s double to left put the Royals ahead 4-2.

Merrifield homered in the sixth to make it 6-2. Hunter Dozier, who stopped an 0-for-21 slide with a single in the second, added an RBI single in the sixth.

Rafael Devers hit his 18th home run of the season in the eighth, a drive off Carlos Hernández.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: C Kevin Plawecki left in the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness. … 2B Christian Arroyo exited in the fifth with a right shinbone bruise after sliding awkwardly to avoid a collision with Kiké Hernández on a fly ball in shallow center.

Royals: C Cam Gallagher (right shoulder impingement syndrome) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Kansas City recalled Sebastian Rivero from Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.21) starts Tuesday at Tampa Bay as Boston continues an eight-game trip with a matchup between the top two teams in the AL East.

Royals: RHP Brady Singer (3-5, 4.76) opens a three-game series at the New York Yankees, who start RHP Gerrit Cole (8-3, 2.31) in his first appearance since Major League Baseball started its crackdown on the use of grip substances. Kansas City is starting a 10-game trip.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)