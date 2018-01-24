Eagles player Chris Long to face former team in Super Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Chris Long will be playing against his former team the New England Patriots in this year’s Super Bowl.

Long helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LI in 2017 before he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he understood why Long left.

“There was no better teammate or guy that tried to embrace the program than Chris but in the end, he probably has a better fit there for his skills and for this point in his career than maybe we had for him,” said Belichick.

Long is also known for his work off the field. This past season, Long donated all of his game checks to educational causes in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia and the NFL cities where he has played: St. Louis, Boston and now Philadelphia.

“This city kind of adopted me and everything I did off the field or I was a part of, they really stepped up,” said Long. “So you feel that real bond with the city and at the end of the day, that’s the least we can do.”

