FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Patriots players Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski are just a couple of special guests who will be at Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday, according to the team.

After 23 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins as an NFL player, Brady will become the 35th player inducted into New England’s hall of fame. The former quarterback will also have his signature number 12 retired at the event.

Boston comedian Bill Burr will kick off the Gillette Stadium ceremony, which begins at 7 p.m., according to the Patriots.

Parking lots are slated to open at 3 p.m., with stadium gates opening at 5 p.m. so fans can experience photo ops, giveaways, and pick up commemorative souvenirs, the team said. Fans are recommended to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m.

A red carpet arrival show will begin at 5:15 p.m., and guests will be interviewed as they arrive, the Patriots said. The show will be livestreamed on Patriots.com and on the stadium’s video board, so fans can watch from their seats.

More than 100 of Brady’s former teammates will be in attendance, including Randy Moss, Willie McGinest, Devin McCourty, Ty Law, James White, and Patrick Chung. The team also said to expect surprise musical performances throughout the ceremony.

The ceremony will take place rain or shine, ending around 9:30 p.m., according to the Patriots. Fans will be required to follow the same bag guidelines as they would on a game day, which can be found on the Gillette Stadium website. Additional information can be found here.

As of Monday afternoon, general public tickets were still on sale for the event.

Those not in attendance can catch the ceremony and related festivities on Patriots.com and the team’s social media pages.

